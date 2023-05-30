The Miami HEAT is headed to Denver to play the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. The series’ opening lines have the Nuggets as a -360 favorite.

ESPN’s Sports Betting Insider Doug Kezirian also notes the Nuggets open Game 1 of the series as an eight-point favorite.

“Miami’s playoff run has really solidified the fact that they’re a team built for the postseason,” David Lieberman, lead NBA oddsmaker for Caesars Sportsbook, told ESPN. “We’ve seen it a couple of times over the past three seasons, but everyone seemed to forget about that over the course of the regular season. [Jimmy] Butler and [coach Erik] Spoelstra are able to find a new gear come playoff time.”

According to Draftkings Sportsbook, Nikola Jokic opens as a -360 favorite for MVP. Followed by Jimmy Butler at +330, Jamal Murry at +2000, and Bam Adebayo at +4000.

