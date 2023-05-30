Khloe Kardashian surprised viewers of “The Kardashians” reality TV series when she shared she was having difficulty bonding with her newborn son Tatum.

Tatum was born in August to a surrogate after it was revealed her children’s father Tristan Thompson fathered another baby.

Khloe planned her second child with L.A. Lakers player Tristan Thompson and his secret unraveled for the world to witness. In the 3rd episode of the series, Khloe opened up about the “transactional experience” of paying a surrogate to carry her baby.

“I buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy,” Khloe said in a confessional on the show.

“When I went to the hospital, that was the first time it really registered, and it has nothing to do with the baby. I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby, and then I take the baby and I go to another room and you’re separated. It’s such a transactional experience because it’s not about him.”

She added: “I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it. It’s still great. It’s just very different.”

