The old guys are getting it in. Shortly after Robert De Niro revealed that he is the father of a new baby girl, Al Pacino confirmed his girlfriend is eight months pregnant. Pacino is 83 years old, and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is 29 years old.

Before his relationship with Alfallah, Pacino fathered three children with two different women. TMZ, confirming the pregnancy, notes Pacino has two children with Beverly D’Angelo and 1 with Jan Tarrant. Alfallah previously had relationships with Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.