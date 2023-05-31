Beyoncé is celebrating her daughter Blue Ivy Carter after she joined the Renaissance singer on stage during her Paris shows. Hitting Instagram, Beyoncé delivered a sweet message.

“My beautiful first born,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Blue Ivy Carter is a star. During the Paris stop of the Renaissance world tour, Blue Ivy hit the stage with Beyoncé’s dancers for a performance of “My Power” and “Black Parade.”

“Smooth with it Blue Ivy Performing at Paris Concert!!!” MS. Tina Lawson wrote on Instagram.

In a separate post, Lawson wrote about being “a proud grandma.”

Last Night !! Blue Ivy performed in the front of a huge audience!! And yes I am a proud grandma❤️❤️ Iam truly amazed by the courage that this brave , talented , beautiful 11 year old exhibited last night! There were almost 70,000 people in that audience . She danced with professional dancers, grown folks , she did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months ! She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week . She was so smooth with it! Has such a smooth swag (reminds me of the great Aaliyah❤️) So cool with it ! She is the coolest most confident 11 year old I know!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️