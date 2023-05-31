Beyoncé has added a Tina Turner song to her setlist in honor of the late Queen of Rock N’ Roll. During the London set of shows, Beyoncé performed “River Deep – Mountain High,” a single made in 1996 by Turner.

Beyoncé pays homage to the late, great Tina Turner in #London, with a performance of “River Deep, Mountain High.”



🎟️ https://t.co/gQt79tz5wy #RWT2023 pic.twitter.com/Dt07Ft3OW7 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) May 29, 2023

Beyoncé has long expressed her admiration for Tina Turner. Bey released a statement on her website after The Queen of Rock N’ Roll’s death.

“My beloved Queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.” – Beyoncé

— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) May 24, 2023

The accompanying image is from Beyoncé’s performance of “Proud Mary” with Tina Turner at the Grammy Awards.

The music world is saddened and shocked by the passing of legendary singer Tina Turner. She was 83 years old.

Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in the rural Tennessee community of Nutbush, Bullock met Ike Turner at 17, when she first began recording with the rock n roll guitarist in St Louis in 1957. The couple eventually got married in Tijuana, Mexico, shortly thereafter.

Turner’s career spanned seven decades, with her origins during the early years of rock and roll, while her evolution which spawned the classic “What’s Love Got To Do With It” in the early 1980s taking her into the era of music television. Dubbed “the Queen of Rock n’ Roll”, Turner won six of her eight Grammy Awards in the 1980s and even drew one of the largest crowds ever for a stage performance in Rio de Janeiro in 1988, attracting 180,000 people.

At that time, Turner had been free from her abusive marriage to guitarist Ike Turner for ten years.

In 1985 Turner met German music executive Erwin Bach who became her long-term partner, and in 1988 she moved to London, beginning a decades-long residency in Europe. She released two studio albums in the 1990s that sold well, especially in Europe, recorded the theme song for the 1995 Bond movie “GoldenEye,” and staged a successful world tour in 2008 and 2009.

After that, she retired from show business. She married Bach, relinquishing her U.S. citizenship and becoming a citizen of Switzerland.

She battled a number of health problems after retiring and in 2018 she faced a family tragedy, when her oldest son, Craig, took his life at age 59 in Los Angeles. Her younger son Ronnie died in December 2022.

“Tina’s story is not one of victimhood but one of incredible triumph,” Janet Jackson wrote about Turner in a Rolling Stone issue that put Turner at No. 63 on a list of the top 100 artists of all time.

Her work, contributions to music, and feminine strength will always be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.