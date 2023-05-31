R&B Singer Danileigh has been arrested for DUI, resulting in the injury of another person. According to TMZ, the singer spent the end of Memorial Day Weekend behind bars.

Daniliegh was arrested Tuesday morning in Miami Beach after hitting a moped rider and leaving them with a serious back injury.

Danileigh was stated to have been driving at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic near Miami Beach. The singer hit the moped right, dragging the vehicle for about a block, and she was stopped by nearby officers.

The singer would fail a field sobriety test and reportedly smelled like alcohol. After taking a breathalyzer, Danileigh was found to have blown twice the legal limit.

The man she hit has a kidney laceration and spinal fracture.

Danileight is now facing three felonies: driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, and DUI damage to property.