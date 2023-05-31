Yesterday, it was announced that ATL trap star Future has been crowned “Trapper of the Year” by T.I.’s Trap Music Museum.

The TMM made the announcement on its IG page to recognize the unconventional accolade given to the “Wait For u” emcee.

“Join us in celebrating our Trapper Of The Year and immerse yourself in a world of captivating art at our annual exhibit unveiling on June 8th, from 7pm to 11pm!!!,” the post reads.

Future will also be presented with a “Trapper of the Year” ring, which is being made by Ice Box Jewelry and will be given to him at the museum’s art exhibit opening next week.

Memphis’ Moneybagg Yo was the last recipient of the Trapper award, which was presented to him by the museum in 2021.

Future is currently working on a joint album with superproducer Metro Boomin as well as adding another installment to his career-changing Dirty Sprite series.