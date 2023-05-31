GloRilla was seen reveling in the festivities of Memorial Day Weekend at LIV on a Sunday. Accompanied by her two friends, the talented artist, known for her hits “Tomorrow 2” and “F.N.F.,” embarked on a vibrant night out in the city. She dazzled in a sleek black Mugler high neck catsuit, exuding confidence and style.





Adding to the star-studded atmosphere, the iconic Nigerian artist Wizkid graced the nightclub as well. Wearing a fashionable Lanvin shirt and a trendy Bottega Veneta bucket hat, he brought flair to the evening. Together, these artists epitomized the essence of a memorable weekend, celebrating in true Miami fashion.





With their distinct fashion choices and undeniable talent, GloRilla and Wizkid closed the weekend with a flourish, immersing themselves in the vibrant nightlife of Miami’s premier nightclub. It was a stylish and unforgettable conclusion to a weekend filled with festivities.

Before her weekend partying, GloRilla returned with another banger, dropping “Lick or Sum,” a brand new single following the Bonus Edition of her Anyways, Life’s Great EP.

The new single brings in the Three 6 Mafia banger “Slob on My Knob” and is produced by Juicy J and Derrick Milano.