Just Kickin It? Megan Thee Stallion Sparks Romance Rumors with Soccer Star Romelu Lukaku

Megan Thee Stallion appears to be done with Pardison Fontaine and is on to a new boo. Over the weekend, Hot Girl Meg was spotted with European soccer player Romelu Lukaku. Thee Stallion and Lukaku were spotted at his teammate’s wedding in Cernobbio, Italy.

Megan Thee Stallion & Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku spark dating rumors after being together at teammates wedding pic.twitter.com/Sahz3ESq8r — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 30, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion and footballer Romelu Lukaku spotted holding hands at Lautaro Martinez’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/JSzCSM6gnB — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 30, 2023

The Internet investigators noticed Thee Stallion previously attended a soccer game, leading many to believe she supported Lukaku.

During the weekend’s wedding ceremony, Megan and Lukaku were spotted holding hands and sitting at dinner together.