Megan Thee Stallion appears to be done with Pardison Fontaine and is on to a new boo. Over the weekend, Hot Girl Meg was spotted with European soccer player Romelu Lukaku. Thee Stallion and Lukaku were spotted at his teammate’s wedding in Cernobbio, Italy.
READ MORE: Yung Miami Reveals She’s Bisexual, Would Want a Night with Megan Thee Stallion
The Internet investigators noticed Thee Stallion previously attended a soccer game, leading many to believe she supported Lukaku.
Advertisement
During the weekend’s wedding ceremony, Megan and Lukaku were spotted holding hands and sitting at dinner together.