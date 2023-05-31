Love & Hip Hop star Sierra Gates just gave her daughter the ultimate prom gift. Gates brought her daughter to tears with the life-changing graduation gift her mom revealed.

The reality star took to Instagram on Friday, May 26 to share her teenage daughter’s reaction to finding out she is now the owner of her mom’s signature hair and beauty salon, The Glam Shop. Gates launched the business when she was just 17 and decided to pass it down to her daughter Paris.

“I Bought A Building In 2017 On Peters Which Is The Glam Shop, I’ve Had The Glam Shop Since I Was 17,” Gates shared in her caption.

Gates, who became a teen mom when she welcomed Paris at age 15, even suggested to the new owner— the other “side” of the building can be turned into a dance studio.

“#generationalwealth #ParisOwnsTheBuildingYall Now What Was Said Yes I Had Her At 15, I Dropped Out She Graduated!,” Gates added.

Gates has been open about her rise from the ashes after being kicked out of the house once she gave birth to her daughter,. Her 2016 book “Behind The Glam” shares her backstory and journey from teen mom to CEO and reality star.

It was after hitting rock bottom that Gates was able to build a life for herself that includes multiple Glam Shop locations, a cosmetics line called Sierra’s Secrets, and becoming a celebrity hairstylist to stars like Toya Johnson, Reginae Carter, Zonnique and more.

Watch the tear jerker below!