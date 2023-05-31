Megan Thee Stallion Will Continue Pause on New Music Until She’s ‘In a Better Place’

Megan Thee Stallion hears the requests for new music and lets fans know they must wait a bit longer. Hot Girl Meg is currently featured in the pages of InStyle mag, and Thee Stallion says she wants to take her time in returning to music.

In the article titled “Megan Thee Stallion Is in Her Healing Girl Era,” Thee Stallion said, “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place.”

She added, “Right now, I’m focusing on healing.”

For Thee Stallion, healing includes enjoying her dogs, binging TV, and working out.

“The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out,” she said. “Life is all about balance.”

Thee Stallion also speaks about her Revlon partnership and more in the article. You can read more below and also check out who her new boo is here.