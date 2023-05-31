The Little Mermaid is currently the biggest movie across the globe. One of the fans of the film is Serena Williams’ five-year-old daughter, Olympia, who received the Halle Bailey “Ariel” doll and exploded in joy.

The moment was captured by Williams as her husband, Alexis Ohanian passed the doll to their daughter.

The Little Mermaid has made a splash at the box office. For Memorial Day weekend, the live-action versions of The Little Mermaid brought in $118 million over the holiday weekend. $96 million of that total came in the three-day frame.

According to Vareity, the film will be the fifth highest Memorial Day opening in history.

“It’s a classic,” said Tony Chambers, Disney’s head of distribution. “You ask a lot of women or men of my age and it’s ‘Little Mermaid’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ that rank as their favorite animated movie. It’s a story that takes them back to their respective childhoods and this movie is the perfect opportunity for a lot of people to pass that love on to the next generation.”

Following The Little Mermaid was Fast X at $28.7 million and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at $25.3 million.