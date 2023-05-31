YG and Saweetie have kept the rumor mill churning about a potential romance between the two. On Tuesday (May 30), the two were spotted in Cabo, coupled up, enjoying a baecation.

The Shade Room spotted the two in a pool, cuddling up and kissing. YG had a fitted-on hugging Saweetie from behind in one photo. Another catches him kissing the “Tap In” star on her neck.

Previously, the two were spotted at Coachella and caught eyes, sparking rumors about their status. Before that, YG hosted a birthday party, which Saweetie also attended.

