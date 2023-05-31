Third Man Charged In The Murder Of Jam Master Jay 20 Years Later

It’s been 20 years since the passing of hip hop juggernaut Jam Master Jay. While many murders have gone unsolved, Fox News reports a third man was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of the beloved Run DMC member.

Prosecutors filed an indictment against Jay Bryant, 49, for the Oct. 30, 2002, shooting death of Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell in his Queens studio, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York told Fox News Digital.

In 2020, two other suspects, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr., were arrested in his death in what prosecutors called a drug deal gone wrong.

Prosecutors said all three men entered the studio before the shooting and fled after, according to court documents.

Bryant’s attorney, César de Castro, told The Associated Press in an email they had just learned of the charges.

“Securing an indictment in a secret grand jury, applying an extremely low burden of proof, is one thing. Proving it at trial is another matter,” de Castro said.