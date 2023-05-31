Famed Hip Hop radio personality Angie Martinez has been using her Iconic Records podcast to talk to those notables who were close to the Notorious B.I.G., with the fifth episode entitled “My Downfall,” where she interviews legendary Brooklyn DJ Clark Kent.

Martinez spoke with Clark Kent about his work on BIG’s last LP, Life After Death, in which the song “My Downfall” took on a different meaning following the rapper’s untimely death in Los Angeles. Kent says that he didn’t even remember he did the scratches on the album and delved into BIG’s diss track aimed at Nas.

Kent went on to allege that “Biggie is dead because 2Pac lied,” and stated that 2Pac’s “lies” about Biggie setting up the Quad Studios shooting led to Biggie’s death.

Clark Kent asked why ‘Pac would lie knowing “1000%” that BIG had nothing to do with the robbery/shooting, but says that he did it “because he didn’t want to tell what really happened.”

Go to the 24-minute mark to hear Clark Kent’s commentary with Martinez about the ‘Pac and Biggie beef that led to the Brooklyn rapper’s death.