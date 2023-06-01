Oregon rapper Amine has a new collaboration with New Balance. The athletic brand announced the shoe with the “Caroline” rapper via a billboard in Portland. Located on Martin Luther King Blvd., the billboard reads, “A Kid From Portland Has His Own Sneaker.” New Balance and Amine have combined their two brands together as an inspiration to the line.

Amine’s clothing label, Club Banana, is infused into the Billboard. Fans are awaiting a release date as it has not been set yet. The rapper let his fans know about his new collaboration with New Balance through an Instagram post.

Last week, Amine released a joint album with Canadian producer Kaytranada titled, Kaytramine. The album features Freddie Gibbs, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell, and Big Sean. The “Reel It In” rapper spoke highly about the Detroit rapper for his feature on “Master P”. He told Zane Lowe of Apple Music that he contacted Big Sean for over a year for the verse.

”I always knew he was going to kill this beat. So I hit him up for a year straight just trying to get him on this verse. And he was hitting me back and he had a family. He’s a dad. He gave us literally one of the best verses of the year.”