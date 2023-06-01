As part of Black Music Appreciation Month, Audiomack and the Black Music Action Coalition today unveiled the most recent version of the internship and mentoring program “Black Music Executives Are The Future,” which aims to identify and develop the next generation of Black executives in the music business.

This year, six Black undergraduate students or recent graduates from the previous 12 months will be chosen by Audiomack and the Black Music Action Coalition to take part in three-month paid summer internships in various departments, including finance, human resources, marketing, technology development, and music & data partnerships.

A well-known music business professional will be connected with each participant to act as their personal mentor during the program. The list of outstanding executive mentors for this year includes:

· Max Gousee – CEO at Artistry Group; Produced for Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, Ty Dolla $ign, etc.

· Al Branch – CMO & Partner at The Blueprint Group; executed campaigns for JAY-Z, Kanye West, etc.

· Kathryn Frazier – CEO of Biz 3 Publicity; executed campaigns for The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, etc.

· Yves Pierre – Agent at Creative Artists Agency (CAA)

· Lydia Asrat – CEO at 10Q Management

· Marcus “Don Dada” Johnson – Talent Buyer at AEG

“Representation is a priority for our team and we remain committed to providing Black students and graduates with the real-world experience and opportunities to jumpstart their careers and pursue their passions in the music industry,” Audiomack SVP of Marketing & Brand Strategy Jason Johnson said. “We have a responsibility as leaders to pay it forward, open doors for the next generation of young, Black talented leaders and level the corporate playing field.”

“Black Music Action Coalition is doubling down on our commitment to sustainable pipeline programs providing access for the next generation of Black artists and executives. For example, BMAC’s ‘Black Music Executives are The Future’ Mentorship/Internship program provides six current HBCU students with industry insights and leaders. This program exposes and teaches students through real time experiences and mentorship from some of our industry’s most successful executives. Our inaugural cohort, enriched by this experience, will surely be future industry leaders. Until there is a level playing field, BMAC and Audiomack team will activate, agitate, and innovate to ensure accountability and establish equitable pathways to opportunities, access, and success. Although some have gone quiet after loudly committing to the cause of racial justice, BMAC remains steadfast and true to our commitment to repair and build a more equitable and representative music industry.”

Candidates should create an Audiomack account, upload their résumé, choose the department where they would like to intern and send a cover letter outlining their objectives for the internship program before applying HERE.

They must also follow Audiomack and the Black Music Coalition on Twitter and Instagram. The application deadline is this Thursday, June 8, 2023.