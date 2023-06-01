Prayers to D.C. Young Fly, who recently lost his longtime partner and mother of his three kids, Ms. Jacky Oh! Apparently, she passed away while undergoing plastic surgery. Her real name was Jaclyn Smith, and she was only 32 years old.

While there are no concrete details as of yet, sources say she passed away in Miami. Boasting nearly one million followers on Instagram, Jacky had posted in a now-deleted social media post that she was doing “a mommy makeover.”

D.C. Young Fly is a comedian, television star, and personality best known for his hilarious role on Wild n’ Out. In fact, that’s where the two lovebirds first met in 2015, and the chemistry was immediately apparent. In February of last year, D.C. and Jacky celebrated the arrival of their third child together, named Prince. They also have two daughters named Nova and Nala.

On top of being a mother, Jacky also had her own lip gloss line called J Nova Collection.

Of course, D.C. is still one of Wild ‘n Out’s biggest stars, and sources say he was actually in Atlanta shooting new episodes when he got the tragic news about Jacky’s death.