eBay Authenticity Guarantee has announced its expansion to include streetwear. Starting today, the service is available for all new and used products priced at $200 or more from Aimé Leon Dore, Fear of God, KITH, Supreme, Off-White, Palace, and Stone Island. This adds a sixth category to eBay’s authentication service, which now includes trading cards, footwear, watches, jewelry, and handbags.

All eligible streetwear purchased and sold in the United States will be examined and authenticated by a team of expertly qualified authenticators from eBay employing a thorough physical inspection and cutting-edge technical equipment in the company’s brand-new, cutting-edge facility in New Jersey.

“eBay has pieces from nearly every notable streetwear drop that’s ever happened – whether in 1993 or 2023,” said Garry Thaniel, Global GM of Sneakers and Streetwear at eBay. “We’ve heard loud and clear from our enthusiast community that they want to be able to come to eBay to buy and sell apparel in the same seamless way that they can sneakers. With the launch of Authenticity Guarantee for streetwear, we’re delivering on that ask.”

Shoppers can explore and purchase a variety of thousands of new and used streetwear goods from top brands at eBay.com/streetwear. Each item is marked with an Authenticity Guarantee logo. The service will be expanded by the end of September to include streetwear from popular companies like adidas and Nike and designer labels like Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton, and others.

You can learn more here.