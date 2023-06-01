Last week Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons’ youngest daughter broke records as one of the youngest Harvard University graduates. This week fans noticed that her famous father did not attend Aoki’s or Ming’s graduations in New York this month. Social media users also noticed Russell no longer follows Aoki on Instagram.

In a post shared on Instagram Aoki thanks and mentions everyone that contributed to her success in school except Russell..

Aoki writes:

20 years old and we out!✌🏽*inhale* Congratulations to my Mom, my Grandma, my great grandma, my sister (a fellow baddie with a BRAIN nobody how lowkey she is about it!) to the international network of aunties, sisters, and friends, the Evelyns, Kyokos and Kimoras, the women who could not always get their degrees right away but who made damn sure we got ours, This one’s for you, I must dedicate this degree to all the leading ladies in my life, because who am I If not their daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend? Who am I without who came before and beside? We go TOGETHER. Women, period.

Thank you for being here with me, crying tears of exhaustion anxiety and joy with me, congratulations, thank you so much, & in the immortal words of Jay-Z, we on to the next one! 😉🤎🤍🤎🤍

One user @djrockwell777 commented:

AND NOT ONE MENTION OF YOUR FATHER (SMH) WHO WITHOUT HIM YOU WOULD BE JUST AN AVERAGE GIRL DOING AVERAGE THINGS GOING AVERAGE PLACES WITH AVERAGE PEOPLE. IT’S BY HIS LEGACY THAT YOU LIVE LIKE YOU DO. PLEASE SHOW SOME RESPECT.

