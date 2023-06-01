Future is ready to create the follow-up to I NEVER LIKED YOU, one of the best albums of 2022. Hitting Twitter, Future let off a simple statement: “Locked in album mode.”

Locked in album mode. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 31, 2023

Details on the album are slim as of writing, but on May 1, Pluto did reveal he was working with Metro Boomin. Could that be the project he’s working on? We hope so.

Pluto X Metro — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 2, 2023

Metro Boomin’ hinted at a collaboration album with Future once, then he doubled down on it, teasing the album in his Instagram recap of Coachella.

