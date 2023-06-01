Janelle Monáe is ready to return to the road, announcing her Age of Pleasure tour for North America. The tour will launch in Seattle on August 30 at the WAMU Theater. Janelle proceed through Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Kansas City, New York City, Brooklyn, and more before wrapping up in Inglewood, CA, at YouTube Theater on October 18.

The Age of Pleasure tour promotes the album of the same name, which will arrive on June 9 via Atlantic Records. The album has been teased through the release of the lead single, “Lipstick Lover.”

Tickets will be available starting with Verizon presales (details below) beginning Thursday, June 1 at 10 AM Local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Wednesday, June 7 at 10 AM Local on Ticketmaster.com. Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Age of Pleasure Tour through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Thursday, June 1 at 10 AM local until Tuesday, June 6 at 10pm local. For more details visit Verizon Up.

Advertisement

AGE OF PLEASURE TOUR DATES:

Wed Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Thu Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sat Sep 02 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Wed Sep 06 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thu Sep 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus

Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Mon Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Wed Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta

Mon Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

* non-Live Nation date