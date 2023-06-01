Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Drop $61 Million on New LA-Area Megamansion

Jenny from the Block has found a new block to live on. According to The Wall Street Journal, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have purchased a new $61 million megamansion in Wallingford Estates.

TMZ has provided additional details on the mansion, revealing it has a double gate, 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and 15 fireplaces across five acres of land. The home was purchased for $60.85 million in cash.

The new digs for the A-list couple also feature a movie theater, wine and whiskey room, sauna, spa, and its own hair and nail salon.

Moving crews are already moving in the couple’s furniture and belongings, settling into the massive estate.

The home was originally listed in 2018 at $135 million before being relisted at $75 million.