Kim Kardashian revealed she doesn’t let her kids keep up with news about their dad, Kanye West. The mom of four shares North, Saint, Chicago and PsalmWest with her ex-husband, and takes all precautions to shield them from stories related to their father.

“When stuff is said, it’s a chain to my whole household, no TV, only Apple TV,” Kim revealed to her mom, Kris Jenner, during Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians. “I can’t risk Access Hollywood coming up next or anything on the news coming up with their dad mentioned and they want to watch,” Kim continued. “I have to figure out a way to, like, protect. And so they still haven’t seen anything, but I go into crisis mode.”

During this week’s episode of The Kardashians, which aired on June 1, Kim recalled that, when she was married to Kanye and he would make negative headlines, she would run around calling people behind his back telling them, “It’s gonna be OK. It’s gonna be OK. Don’t worry. Just give him another chance.” Kim revealed that she used to “spend hours and hours and hours” of her days as “the clean up crew.” “That’s why you got divorced because you can’t do that to yourself,” Kris told her daughter.

During her confessional, Kim admitted, “It’s like the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew.”

Advertisement