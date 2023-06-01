It looks like Kodak Black has his eyes set on Hollywood. Last week, the Back for Everything rapper debuted his movie at a North Miami beach movie theater. The short film titled The Don was co-written and stars Kodak. The film goes along with the project that he released last week, Pistolz & Pearlz. The 21-track album features EST Gee and a few Sniper Gang artists.

In his acting debut, the Pompano Beach native plays a violent crime boss who must overcome old foes. After debuting “The Don,” Kodak spoke to moviegoers about his life and growing up in the same area. He urged the people to follow their dreams and understand the situations they’re going through. The 25-year-old rapper also announced that Pistolz & Pearlz is his last project under Atlantic Records. He will now make music under Capitol Records. He said it’s difficult when dealing with people who don’t necessarily identify with you.

”I love white people, I’m a suburban myself. But you know dealing with these crackas, sometimes there’s s*** you just don’t understand…get a lawyer.”

The IPIC movie theater was packed with Kodak Black supporters. That night he was an inspiration to both the Dade County and Haitian community.

Advertisement