Moneybagg Yo Shares Tracklist and Features for ‘Hard to Love’ Mixtape

It’s Moneybagg Yo’s turn. Moneybagg Yo will drop off his Hard to Love: The Mixtape Heartless Edition this Friday. The new release is 20 songs deep and has six features.

Moneybaggo Yo states the mixtape has his favorite artists as features.

“It’s Almost Dat Time 3 Days Away Hope Y’all Ready,” Moneybagg Yo wrote to Instagram. “20 Songs , 6 Features From Some Of My Favorites Hard To Love : The Mixtape Heartless Edition THIS FRIDAY!”

The features include Lil Durk, Future, Fridayy, YTB Fatt, Shot Off, and GloRilla. You can see the full tracklist below.