Offset Shows Cardi B He Misses Her With Explicit Video of Him Grabbing Her Butt

If there’s one thing you can expect from Cardi B and Offset, it’s the fact that they’ll always express PDA — on and off social media. Naturally positioning themselves as Hip-Hop’s power couple, the two have been flaunting their love (and lust) for each other since they first started dating… and fans have been tuned in every step of the way.

Most recently, Offset posted an explicit video of himself grabbing his wife’s butt to his Instagram story. In the short clip, you can see the Migos rapper grabbing and clenching both of Cardi B’s ass cheeks. You can also hear Cardi B asking her husband, “You happy to see me?”

His response? Grabbing more ass before stating, “Yes, I miss you so much.”

The NSFW visual has since gone viral, but definitely don’t watch it in the workplace! The clip sees Cardi B lying down on her stomach with her spandex pulled down and just a thong visible.

In more exciting news, Cardi B will be jumping on Latto’s viral smash “Put It On The Floor.” The two female powerhouses shared the clip on Instagram, as Latto is seen revealing Cardi B’s face, which was covered with a plastic bag.

Offset also showed his support for the remix by reposting the video.