Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), France’s most successful football team, has launched a new permanent store site in Miami that will be managed and controlled by a major hat retailer, Lids.

The new PSG flagship shop in Miami, which will open in early 2022 under the management of Fanatics and Lids, will be situated at 1024 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, Florida, 33139. The new PSG X Nike Home Kit will debut on May 31 to coincide with the inauguration of the Miami location, giving devoted football and fashion fans the chance to purchase the much-awaited release on the day it becomes available.

As part of the club’s long-term cooperation with Lids and Fanatics, Lids runs PSG shop locations to provide a distinctive and unified retail environment that sports fans and fashion devotees can enjoy.

Advertisement

As part of the club’s long-term cooperation with Lids and Fanatics, Lids runs PSG shop locations to provide a distinctive and unified retail environment that sports fans and fashion devotees can enjoy.

The Miami location will provide team jerseys, accessories, hats, fashion lines, and more merchandise. The store will also have customization stations, a trademark feature found in most Lids retail locations where customers can modify their purchases.

“Football is booming in the US as the country is gearing up organizing an amazing World Cup in 2026,” said Fabien Allègre, Chief Brand Officer, Paris Saint-Germain. “We are delighted to be part of the journey with ambitious projects of PSG stores to swarm all over the US.

“After the launch of the PSG Academy US in 2014 and the successful 2015, 2016 and 2017 Summer tours, setting up a new store in Miami is a milestone for the Club. It brings us closer to our fans in the Magic city. As the only international sports franchise to establish our own retail stores worldwide, we are determined to continue our expansion with Lids, especially in the US, a priority market for the Club.”