Following their Game 7 loss to the Miami HEAT, NBA fans wondered about the future of Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. Team president Brad Stevens revealed that Mazulla would return next season.

“He’s a terrific leader,” Stevens said. “He’ll only get better at anything that he can learn from this year, because he’s constantly trying to learn. And he’s accountable.”

Although many pointed toward coming up short in making the NBA Finals, Mazzulla did take over a team in turmoil from the Ime Udoka scandal while having the second-best record in the NBA.

Mazzulla will have some work to do in rounding out his coaching staff, as ESPN reports assistants Ben Sullivan, Aaron Miles, and Mike Mose will join Udoka in Houston.