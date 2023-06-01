Jimmy Butler is not letting opportunities pass him by. Following all of his epic performances in the 2023 NBA playoffs, nicknames hit the timeline for Butler. One of the more popular ones is a play on the popular “him” name interpolations, dubbing the swingman “Himmy Butler.”

Taking Himmy Butler to a new level, Jimmy has filed a trademark for the name. According to US trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Butler filed the trademark on May 24, eyeing the launch of the Himmy Buckets brand of coffee, beer, soda, bottled water, clothing, and coffee cups.

Jimmy Butler has filed a new trademark for:



"HIMMY BUCKETS"



The filing, made on May 24th, indicates that @JimmyButler plans to launch a "HIMMY BUCKETS"-brand of:



1. Coffee

2. Beer

3. Soda

4. Bottled Water

5. Clothing

6. Coffee cups#JimmyButler #JimmyBuckets pic.twitter.com/yHCzwv258O — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 30, 2023

This latest business move comes after Lids HD teamed up Himmy’s Big Face Coffee for an exclusive collaboration. The partnership marks the first headwear and apparel release for Lids Hat Drop and will only be available at Lids stores and Lids.com.

The collection features a range of items, including trucker hats, fitted hats, visors, basketball jerseys, shorts, hoodies, and V-necks, with prices ranging from $35 to $140. While Butler dominates on the court during the NBA playoffs, his Big Face Coffee is energizing consumers off the court.

“Really excited for our BIGFACE x Lids HD collab ,” Jimmy Butler said. “The new hats and apparel in this collection are Elite. Logo’d BIGFACE hats, hoodies, shorts, tanks; you name it —it’s here.

“Partnering with Lids HD has been great for us over here at BIGFACE as we continue to expand our coffee inspired lifestyle brand.”

Lawrence Berger, Co-Founder and Partner at Ames Watson, owner of Lids, and Chairman of FanzzLids Holdings, added, “BIGFACE was the perfect brand for our team to partner with to unveil the first headwear and apparel collab release for Lids HD. Jimmy and the BIGFACE team have been a pleasure to work with and we’re excited to showcase this collection to Lids HD consumers.”

You can see the collection below.