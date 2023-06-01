A ton of people watched Game 7 between the Miami HEAT and Boston Celtics. The HEAT won 103-84 to go on to the NBA Finals in front of an average viewing audience of 11.9 million people.

The 2023 East Finals Game 7 was the most-watched NBA Eastern Conference Finals game of all time. The game peaked at 14.2 million viewers, and the complete set of games was the most viewed conference finals on TNT in a decade.

According to Front Office Sports, Game 7 was the third most-watched NBA on TNT ever and topped the 2013 ECF battle between the LeBron James and Dwyane Wade-led HEAT against Paul George’s Indiana Pacers.

