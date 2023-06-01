Monty Williams has found a new home as the coach of the Detroit Pistons. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Williams landed the largest coaching deal in NBA history at six-years $78.5 million.

Williams moves on to the Pistons after being fired by the Phoenix Suns in May. During his tenure, Williams led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021 and had a regular season record of 194-115.

Williams will work with former head coach Dwane Casey who left the coaching seat and headed to the Pistons front office.

The Pistons have a young core including Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivy and Jalen Duren.