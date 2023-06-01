AB InBev, the foremost brewer on the planet, has joined forces with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to unveil a comprehensive expansion of their marketing collaboration. This exciting development designates Michelob ULTRA as the sole and international Official Beer Partner for a multitude of esteemed basketball leagues and organizations, including the NBA, Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), NBA G League, NBA 2K League, USA Basketball, and Basketball Africa League. Together, they aim to deliver euphoric moments and unparalleled enjoyment to basketball enthusiasts across the globe.

“Our longstanding partnership with the NBA is key to our strategy of building platforms that connect beer-drinking occasions and consumer passion points with our brands,” said Fabio Baracho Martinelli, global vice president of Connections and Occasions, AB InBev. “Expanding our collaboration around the world allows us to connect with even more adult basketball fans and to bring them together for meaningful moments of joy and celebration, creating a future with more cheers.”

“We are thrilled to build upon our 25-year relationship with Anheuser-Busch and welcome Michelob ULTRA as the NBA’s first-ever global beer partner,” said Kerry Tatlock, NBA Executive Vice President, Global Marketing Partnerships and Media. “Michelob ULTRA has shown a passioned dedication to creating new, differentiated experiences for our fans, and we look forward to working with ULTRA to engage with our fans all around the world and bring them closer to their favorite game.”

Building upon their 25-year history, this global expansion further strengthens AB InBev’s enduring alliance with the NBA. Originating in 1998, this partnership has flourished over the years, establishing itself as one of the NBA’s most enduring and dedicated marketing collaborations. With an unwavering commitment to captivating the NBA’s vast global fanbase throughout the year, the partnership has evolved to encompass the league’s most prominent events. In 2020, Michelob ULTRA assumed the prestigious role of the NBA’s Official Beer Partner, and its impact was magnified during the NBA Restart in Orlando, FL. Introducing the acclaimed “Michelob ULTRA Courtside,” a groundbreaking digital experience that allowed fans to virtually immerse themselves in the arena, sharing the electric atmosphere of the game at a time when the yearning for joy was deeply felt.

“Michelob ULTRA tipped off our journey with the NBA during unprecedented times and have continued to work and evolve together to bring our shared commitment of creating joyful experiences for adult basketball fans to fruition,” said Kyle Norrington, Chief Commercial Officer, Anheuser-Busch. “Expanding on our partnership will allow us to tap even further into our existing fan base and reach more basketball fans as we take it to the global stage.”

Core elements of the global agreement include the following:

A Global Expansion: Michelob ULTRA’s global marketing rights with the NBA, previously limited to the United States, Canada, and Brazil, have expanded across all the league’s global territories. The beer brand will serve as a presenting partner for select NBA Global Games and the global expansion will additionally tip off Michelob ULTRA’s marketing partnership with the Basketball Africa League (BAL), beginning with its fourth season in 2024.

Michelob ULTRA's global marketing rights with the NBA, previously limited to the United States, Canada, and Brazil, have expanded across all the league's global territories. The beer brand will serve as a presenting partner for select NBA Global Games and the global expansion will additionally tip off Michelob ULTRA's marketing partnership with the Basketball Africa League (BAL), beginning with its fourth season in 2024. A Bolstered ULTRA Courtside: Beginning with the 2023 NBA Finals, Michelob ULTRA will have an expanded oncourt presence through first-of-its-kind physical branding on the baseline apron, visible on nationally televised games across the NBA, WNBA, the NBA Global Games, the NBA 2K24 Summer League, and USA Basketball.

A Renewed Commitment across the WNBA: Continuing Michelob ULTRA's commitment to increase visibility for women's sports, Michelob ULTRA will serve as a partner across every WNBA marquee event.

A Team Player: Michelob ULTRA will also remain the official beer partner of 25 of the 30 NBA teams, allowing the brand to connect with fans in the U.S. and teams across both Eastern and Western Conference. In addition, Michelob ULTRA Courtside viewing areas will be available at key league marquee events including NBA All-Star, NBA 2K24 Summer League, and the NBA Draft presented by State Farm.

In honor of the global expansion, Michelob ULTRA has prepared a captivating commercial featuring Jimmy Butler, the esteemed six-time All-Star of the Miami Heat. The advertisement serves as a reminder to fans that true enjoyment is the ultimate reward. Viewers will have the opportunity to catch this exciting commercial during the 2023 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV. The highly anticipated Finals, commencing on Thursday, June 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET, will be broadcasted on ABC, making it the perfect platform to showcase this inspiring message to basketball enthusiasts worldwide.

For more information, visit MichelobULTRA.com or follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.