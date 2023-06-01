SZA Dishes on Her BBL: ‘I Always Wanted a Really Fat Ass with Less Gym Time’

SZA Dishes on Her BBL: ‘I Always Wanted a Really Fat Ass with Less Gym Time’

Sometimes BBL is really just a simple concept. SZA‘s reasoning is an example as she told Elle Magazine, “I always wanted a really fat ass.”

The SOS singer went into a conversation about her enhancement, stating, “I treat my butt like a purse. It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself.”

SZA also revealed that it was a simple decision in getting it done.

“I always wanted a really fat ass with less gym time,” she said. “I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more ass.’”

SZA‘s “Kill Bill” continues its reign on top of the charts. The single has become one of the biggest in the history of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as it topped the list for the 21st time.

By hitting the top spot again, “Kill Bill” broke a tie at 20 for the previous record holder, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” “Kill Bill” had a temporary slip to No. 2 following the release of Lil Durk’s “all My Life” but recovered to retake pole position.

SZA has announced a new set of tour dates, returning to North American markets and also adding ten new European dates.

The Live Nation-produced tour’s European leg begins on June 1 at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam and travels to Paris, Berlin, London, and other cities before ending on June 21 at 3Arena in Dublin. The S.O.S. Tour will then turn around and return to North America, beginning on September 20 in Miami at the Kaseya Center, stopping in Brooklyn, Houston, Los Angeles, and other cities until coming to an end on October 29 in Phoenix at the Footprint Center.

Tickets for the European leg will be available starting with local presales on Wednesday, April 12, at 10 am local time. If any tickets remain, a general sale will occur on Friday, April 14, at 12 pm Local Time on szasos.com. North American dates will start with the Live Nation presale on Thursday, April 13, at 10 am local time. The general on sale for The S.O.S. Tour will begin on Friday, April 14 at 12 pm Local Time on szasos.com.

The full run of tour dates are available below.

THE S.O.S. EUROPE TOUR DATES:

Thu Jun 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome*

Mon Jun 5 – Paris, France – Accor Arena*

Wed Jun 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion*

Fri Jun 9 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena*

Sun Jun 11 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Tue Jun 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena*

Thu Jun 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro*

Sat Jun 17 – London, UK – The O2*

Sun Jun 18 – London, UK – The O2*

Wed Jun 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena*

*With Support from RAYE

THE S.O.S. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

^Rescheduled Date from Leg 1 without Omar Apollo