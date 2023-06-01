[WATCH] Bobby Shmurda Could Not Believe Gunna Went to Miami HEAT Game While Young Thug is Locked Up

[WATCH] Bobby Shmurda Could Not Believe Gunna Went to Miami HEAT Game While Young Thug is Locked Up

Bobby Shmurda flat-out couldn’t believe that Gunna decided to hit up an NBA Playoffs game while Young Thug was sitting behind bars. During an appearance on The Danza Project podcast, Bobby was asked about Gunna’s game six appearance and delivered a stark reaction

“Gunna was out there? While Thugga is in jail? I’mma mind my business,” Shmurda opened. “Gunna, I’m minding my business. You know what? I don’t even want to talk about other rappers.”

READ MORE: Bobby Shmurda Drops Diss Track Allegedly Aimed At Gunna Titled “Rat N****s”

Advertisement

He added words for rappers, “You got these kids following you guys and when these kids are following you guys and you’re rapping you’re about this lifestyle, it’s very dangerous to the communities that these little kids think is going on.”

Bobby got a point? You can hear him below.

Gunna was at the epic Game 6 clash between the Boston Celtics and Miami HEAT. Gunna was spotted sitting courtside in Miami in a Black Tank, mixing it up with other fans.

Gunna has undergone a metamorphic transformation in his appearance, which is an extreme change from how his fans are used to seeing him. Now, besides roasting him about the RICO case and his alleged cooperation, fans and critics alike are saluting him for his healthy, new look.

A recent photo of Gunna has surfaced online 👀 pic.twitter.com/iQXwCtTKAC — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 15, 2023

This comes after Gunna only served only a few months of his five-year sentence for his participation in the racketeering charges against several members of YSL, including Young Thug, who is still behind bars in the Fulton County Jail.

The YSL RICO trial is currently underway.

via