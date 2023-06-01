With an unforgettable performance, Wizkid closed out Afro Nation Miami, the largest Afrobeats music festival worldwide. Once again, Wizkid proved himself as one of the genre’s most prominent stars, captivating fans worldwide.

The show was brimming with memorable moments, including electrifying renditions of his chart-topping hits such as “Come Closer,” “Abracadabra,” “Bad To Me,” and “Pami.”

Delighting the audience even further, WizKid surprised them by inviting Nigerian singer-songwriter BNXN to join him on stage for a mesmerizing collaboration on their hit single, “Mood.”

With captivating visuals and an impressive stage design that featured a staircase, WizKid effortlessly held the crowd’s attention, showcasing why he’s garnered Grammy nominations. This extraordinary performance followed the successful release of the “Money & Love” music video in late March, which received widespread acclaim.

Following the performance, exciting news has emerged that Wizkid will embark on a highly anticipated North American tour, spanning seventeen cities. The newly announced tour dates are set to commence in Philadelphia, PA, on Nov. 2 and culminate in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 30. Fans can expect an incredible showcase of Wizkid’s talent and charisma as he brings his captivating live performances to audiences across the continent.

You can see images from Afro Nation below.