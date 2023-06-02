50 Cent is speaking against a new lawsuit claiming Bill Cosby assaulted a woman in 1969. Sharing the new on Instagram, 50 wrote, “They are just doing Bill dirty.”
50 also wrote in the caption, “smh ain’t no way 54 years ago. Lmao this is just fvcked up Brody !”
Bill Cosby is the subject of a new sexual assault lawsuit. In this case, Cosby is excused from giving a woman two pills, making them feel helpless. Cosby then allegedly forced himself on her.
According to TMZ, the woman is former Playboy model Victoria Valentino, citing the incident that took place in 1969 as she was working to make a name for herself in Hollywood. Valentino states she met Cosby in his studio after an audition and detailed the recent death of her son. Later that same year, she encountered the comedian at a restaurant, and he offered a spa day for her and her friend after noticing her crying at dinner.
Cosby also showed up at the spa to host the pair for dinner and presented the pills. After pretending to take one himself, the woman ingested the pills, eventually passing out in the office where Cosby drove to.
Valentino said as she opened her eyes, Cosby was staring at her friend with an erect penis. Cosby then approached Valentino, sat down, and forced her into oral sex, eventually standing her up and forcing his penis into her vagina. Valentino notes she was unable to provide consent due to her impaired state.
Valentino is now targeting Cosby for cash, citing severe humiliation, mental anguish, embarrassment, anger, emotional distress, and loss of earnings.
In response, Cosby’s representative, Andrew Wyatt, stated:
Media needs to vet Victoria Valentino cautiously and carefully — because she has changed her alleged accounts of sexual abuse at the hands of Mr. Cosby over 10 to 15 times. It’s unfortunate that the statute of limitations were put in The Constitution to protect victims and those who are accused — and it seems that our political figures are caving to being click baiters and accumulating likes as opposed to vetting these allegations made by alleged accusers and moving swiftly to create these look back windows — which are only being created because they incorporate Bill Cosby’s name. This is bigger than Bill Cosby. This is a target against every black successful man in America like LeBron James, Will Smith and President Obama.