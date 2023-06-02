Bill Cosby is the subject of a new sexual assault lawsuit. In this case, Cosby is excused from giving a woman two pills, making them feel helpless. Cosby then allegedly forced himself on her.

According to TMZ, the woman is former Playboy model Victoria Valentino, citing the incident that took place in 1969 as she was working to make a name for herself in Hollywood. Valentino states she met Cosby in his studio after an audition and detailed the recent death of her son. Later that same year, she encountered the comedian at a restaurant, and he offered a spa day for her and her friend after noticing her crying at dinner.

Cosby also showed up at the spa to host the pair for dinner and presented the pills. After pretending to take one himself, the woman ingested the pills, eventually passing out in the office where Cosby drove to.

Valentino said as she opened her eyes, Cosby was staring at her friend with an erect penis. Cosby then approached Valentino, sat down, and forced her into oral sex, eventually standing her up and forcing his penis into her vagina. Valentino notes she was unable to provide consent due to her impaired state.

Valentino is now targeting Cosby for cash, citing severe humiliation, mental anguish, embarrassment, anger, emotional distress, and loss of earnings.

In response, Cosby’s representative, Andrew Wyatt, stated: