Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is fully diving back into the world of Luke Hobbs and Fast & Furious.

Ahead of the release of Fast X, The Wrap revealed that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would return to the series, reversing his previous desire to stay away.

Johnson did just that, appearing in a post-credit scene as Luke Hobbs. Now, Deadline reveals the Hobbs character will receive another standalone movie.

“Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us,” The Rock said. “We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love.”

In November 2021, series star Vin Diesel hit Instagram, begging The Rock to return to the franchise. At the time, The Rock responded: “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.”

He added, “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation.”

Industry insiders believe The Rock rejoining the franchise halts a cold streak that included Red Notice, Skyscraper, and more.