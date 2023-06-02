Jordan Brand Wings to Honor Howard ‘H’ White with Air Jordan 2 in Annual Sneaker Selection

Howard “H” White, a founding figure of the iconic Jordan Brand, is being honored with a special edition shoe, the “H” Wings Air Jordan 2, as a tribute to his immense contributions to the brand and his dedication to inspiring the next generation. As an integral part of the Jumpman DNA, White played a crucial role in challenging the notion that a brand couldn’t exist without a star athlete on the court. He believed that Jordan Brand’s potential was limitless and could be defined by its own pursuit of excellence.

White’s basketball journey began in a humble manner, constructing his own makeshift hoop from trees in his backyard in Hampton, VA. However, his unwavering commitment to empowering and inspiring young people laid the groundwork for the brand’s community programming, including the renowned Jordan Brand Wings initiative.

Recognized as a legendary figure and a mentor spanning multiple generations, White has been instrumental in helping Air Jordan and countless others worldwide soar to new heights. To honor his extraordinary legacy, this year’s Jordan Brand Wings shoe, the “H” Wings Air Jordan 2, has been exclusively dedicated to “H.” This special edition sneaker pays tribute to White’s pivotal role in breaking down barriers and helping young individuals overcome obstacles to achieve their dreams.

DESIGN INSPIRATION AND DETAILS:

• The shoe has been crafted to the original 1987 design specs, including the shoe’s shape, fit, and sock liner (which is fully molded for enhanced comfort).

• The color inspiration for the shoe: White/Green/Black is inspired by the Kecoughtan High School basketball team in Hampton, Virginia, where Howard “H” White famously started on his first basketball team (becoming an All-American and eventually an NBA draft pick).

• The heel counter is constructed with a translucent finish with a gold foil “H” logo, representing both Howard “H” White’s iconic college jersey and setting a gold standard for oneself.

• The upper quarter panel is crafted with a hand-sketched wings graphic (designed by Israel Mateo, Jordan Brand Special Projects Footwear Designer). This is both a nod to the Jordan Brand Wings program, but also to the belief it requires to take flight.

• The lace tips contain the words “Power” and “Belief” on each respective tip, inspired by “H” and what he has brought to the Jordan Brand (and new generations).

• The shoe will come in the original 1987 Air Jordan 2 packaging.

• The lower quarter panel and upper are crafted in all premium leather.

• The heel collar is constructed with a green metallic finish, with a white NIKE logo.

• The internal collar and tongue lining is constructed with a satin finish.

The highly anticipated “H” Wings Air Jordan 2 will launch globally on June 10 through the SNKRS platform, available in North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and Greater China. The shoe will be offered in sizes ranging from W 5/M 3.5 to W 19.5/M 18, ensuring that fans worldwide can get their hands on this remarkable tribute to a true legend of the Jordan Brand.