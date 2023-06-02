Kyla Imani, the talented 21-year-old singer, songwriter, and performer, is back with a scorching new single titled “21 Forever.” This release follows Kyla Imani‘s recent signing of a publishing deal with PULSE and Stargate, earning her co-signs from the legendary duo known for their work with Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Celine Dion, and many others.

“21 Forever” is a musical chronicle of Kyla’s transition into adulthood. Set against an energetic backdrop of lively beats, uplifting synths, and hip-hop-style drums, the track showcases Kyla’s hypnotic melodies and celebratory vocals. The infectious hook, “I’m 21 forever, living my life to the 100th degree,” leaves a lasting impression. Demonstrating her musical versatility, Kyla effortlessly weaves between punchy rap cadences and anthemic harmonies throughout the song. “21 Forever” offers fans a glimpse into the joys and challenges of Kyla’s new grown-up world while setting the stage for more music to come.

In addition to her new single, Kyla Imani is set to appear as a special guest on “The Piper Tour” with Piper Rockelle. She will captivate audiences at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, CA, on June 4th and later at the Flagstar Strand in Detroit, MI, on June 24th.

Hailing from New York, Kyla has garnered millions of streams and views across her popular tracks like “These Boys Ain’t It,” “Sitting Up In My Room” featuring Jay Critch, and “it’s not that deep.” Notably, “it’s not that deep” alone has amassed over 2.1 million streams on Spotify. Kyla’s talent has earned her recognition from esteemed outlets such as People, Buzzfeed, Hello Beautiful, and Huffington Post.

Recently, Kyla Imani wowed audiences with a performance at the renowned South by Southwest festival in Austin, TX. BET praised her as “showing signs of an extremely promising future,” while Essence applauded her for bringing her Black Girl Magic to the forefront. With her latest single and upcoming performances, Kyla continues to cement her place as a rising star in the music industry.

