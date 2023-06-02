[WATCH] Latto Teams with Cardi B for “Put It On Da Floor Again” Single and Video

Latto is back with another banger, tagging with Cardi B for “Put It On Da Floor Again.” The new release, arriving courtesy of RCA Records, arrives with a new video taking the two rap queens across Atlanta and running into surprise cameos from Offset, BabyGrill, and LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese.

The original version of this “Put It On Da Floor” remix, created by Go Grizzly, Squat & Pooh Beatz, and others, was first performed at Coachella Weekend 1 this year and has since received over 15 million streams across all platforms and playlists including RapCaviar, Rap Life, New Music Daily, and others.

You can see the new video below.

