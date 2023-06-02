GRAMMY Award-nominated producer Metro Boomin, renowned for his diamond-certified hits, is expanding his creative endeavors into the comic and film universe. Today, he proudly announces the release of the highly anticipated Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture,” on which he serves as the Executive Producer.

Embracing his passion for both music and superheroes, Metro Boomin has assembled an all-star lineup of musical talents to contribute to this groundbreaking soundtrack. Joining forces with the Grammy-winning producer are industry heavyweights including 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, Coi Leray, Don Toliver, Future, James Blake, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Nas, Nav, Offset, Swae Lee, Wizkid, and more. This star-studded collaboration promises to deliver an electrifying musical experience that perfectly complements the forthcoming film.

While this marks Metro Boomin’s first foray into film soundtracks, his affinity for film and comic superheroes has long been evident. The visionary producer has consistently demonstrated his admiration for the art of storytelling, drawing inspiration from the vivid narratives and larger-than-life characters found in comics and movies. With his latest endeavor, Metro Boomin aims to merge his musical genius with the awe-inspiring world of Spider-Man, amplifying the film’s immersive experience through captivating and evocative soundscapes.

Of the collaboration, Spring Aspers, President of Music,Sony Pictures, said “The concept for the next installment of Miles’ story demanded a contemporary and culturally significant musical collaborator. Metro Boomin was clearly the perfect cultural voice to sculpt the musical environment to support this amazing next chapter.”



Dana Sano, EVP Film & TV Republic Records, added: “Metro Boomin is a true visionary who continues to raise the bar. For the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, Metro curated and delivered with fierce passion and integrity. Republic is thrilled and honored to be reteaming with the filmmakers and our amazing partners at Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group.”

You can hear the full release below.