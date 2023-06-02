Ms. Kash is a raptress on the rise, and her new single “Queen Kong” is making effortless waves. The track is a bold anthem that resonates with listeners all over the world.

With her catchy hooks and clever lyrics, the Oakland, California native has quickly become one of the most promising female artists in the hip-hop scene. In her single “Queen Kong,” she tackles themes like female empowerment and celebrating one’s unique identity. Her music is made even more powerful by her mesmerizing delivery, as she switches up her flow and manages to remain captivating throughout.

I pull up slappin harder

Than you n*ggas do (yeah)

You was looking cute girl

Til I walked thru (Oop)

Y’all heffas be filter frontin

Tickin’ Tockin’ for nothing

(You gettin yo body done)

I ain’t doing sh*t

Dat n*gga love this fupa

Big body girl

Pushing that big body thang

And it’s outta yo range



Ms Kash raps with commanding confidence, urging listeners to take notice of the rap bombshell spitting over this perfectly crafted Mike D-produced track. Make sure to check out “Queen Kong” below, and keep an ear out for more from Ms Kash in the future!

