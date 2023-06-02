Rémy Martin made a dazzling return to the 76th Cannes Film Festival, solidifying its long-standing association with the prestigious event. The renowned cognac brand showcased its commitment to creation, high standards, and the French way of life.


To celebrate the festival’s 76th anniversary, Rémy Martin curated an exclusive weekend of events, attracting influential guests from fashion, music, and cinema. Notable attendees included actor/musician Evan Ross, fashion influencer Jessica Wang, and martial artist Lewis Tan. The weekend’s highlight was the eagerly-awaited screening of Karïm Ainouz’s film Firebrand.

As the official supplier of the festival for over 25 years, Rémy Martin embodies excellence and cultural diversity in global cinema. The brand’s presence at the Cannes Film Festival continues to captivate audiences and promote the spirit of collaboration.

