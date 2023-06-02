Robert De Niro is saluting his good friend Al Pacino on fathering a new baby with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah. Pacino is 83, De Niro is 79, and also recently welcomed a new baby.

“What a guy,” De Niro said to PEOPLE. “Go Al, God bless him.”

Shortly after Robert De Niro revealed that he is the father of a new baby girl, Al Pacino confirmed his girlfriend is eight months pregnant. Pacino’s girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is 29 years old.

After breaking the Internet with his baby announcement, Robert De Niro has revealed the first picture of his little girl.

De Niro’s new daughter is named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro. Robert fathered the child with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Gia Virginia was born on April 6, weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz. According to CBS Mornings host Gayle King, the couple is “over the moon” about the new bundle of joy.

Speaking with Brittnee Blair of ET Canada earlier this week, De Niro dropped the news.

De Niro was asked about his six children in the conversation, when he added, “Seven actually … I just had a baby.” De Niro went on to detail his parenting. “You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is.”

