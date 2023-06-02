During his pre-NBA Finals press conference, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver put NBA fans on notice of an impending Ja Morant punishment.

Speaking in front of the media, Silver revealed the forthcoming disciplinary action would wait until the Finals were over, not to take away from the on-court work and showcase of the Denver Nuggets and Miami HEAT.

“We’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information, I think, since I was first asked about the situation,” Silver said Thursday. “I will say we probably could have brought it to a head now, but we made the decision, and I believe the players association agrees with us, that it would be unfair to these players and these teams in the middle of the series to announce the results of that investigation.

“Given that we’re of course in the offseason, he has now been suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies indefinitely, so nothing would have changed anyway in the next few weeks. It seemed better to park that at the moment, at least any public announcement, and my sense now is that shortly after the conclusion of the Finals we will announce the outcome of that investigation.”

