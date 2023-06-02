Tom Brady wants all NFL fans to know that he is not planning a comeback. With plans to buy into the Las Vegas Raiders, rumors circulated that he could suit up for the black and silver, seeing that the NFL parameters would allow him to.

Hitting up Sports Illustrated, Brady revealed that he is positive that he will never return to the football field.

"I'm certain I'm not playing again."@TomBrady sets the record straight on speculation about any potential unretirement pic.twitter.com/hj6qK08iT8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 1, 2023

“I’m certain I’m not playing again, so I’ve tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that, cause I’ve already told people that lots of times,” Brady said.

Speaking with ESPN, Brady also revealed that he is focused on being a part-time owner.

“I … want to be involved in the NFL for the next 45 years of my life if I last that long,” Brady said.