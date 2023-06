The Weeknd Teams with Playboi Carti and Madonna for “Popular” from ‘The Idol’ Soundtrack

The Weeknd Teams with Playboi Carti and Madonna for “Popular” from ‘The Idol’ Soundtrack

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, and Madonna have united for a new single, “Popular.” What a combination. The single is from the soundtrack for the HBO original series THE IDOL.

“Popular” is the second single from the soundtrack, following “Double Fantasy,” which featured Future. The full release will drop on June 30.

The HBO® Original series THE IDOL debuts Sunday, June 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

Advertisement

You can hear the new single below.