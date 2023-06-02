Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, may have to open his wallet after tossing a photographer’s phone into the street when she was filming.

The incident happened in January as Ye left one of his daughter’s basketball games with North West. With paparazzi following him, Ye pulled over to do something about it.

One of the paparazzi members at the event, Nichold Lechmanik, stated she was filming Ye as he ran the pockets of another photog, saying she was fearful of what the rapper and fashion icon possessed.

In a video, Ye could be heard saying, “You all ain’t gonna run up on me like that!” and “If I say stop, stop with your cameras.” Ye would snatch her camera iPhone and toss it.

Lechmanik’s partner was also in the car and stated she received a “death stare” from the rapper.

Lechmanik says not only was she traumatized, but she also lost out on money due to the incident. She is now suing the rapper for assault, battery, and negligence. She also wants an injunction from Ye from contacting any other photographer.

You can see the moment below.